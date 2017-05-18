Jason Aldean and wife Brittany look good with a baby in their arms

Jason Aldean and his beautiful wife Brittany Kerr are going to make great parents y’all!

The married country couple surprised fans on May 8, with news that they were expecting their first child. Now, it appears as though they are getting in some practice before their little bundle of joy arrives.

RELATED: Jason Aldean just dropped some big family news in the most adorable way

On Wednesday, May 17, Brittany posted a cute photo on Instagram showcasing herself holding her friend’s little one, alongside her famous hubby. The glowing mom-to-be writes, “Got to spend time today with the most beautiful, edible baby in all the land🍼 I just wish I could squeeze those little rolls forever🥐😍💜💛💚.”





Got to spend time today with the most beautiful, edible baby in all the land🍼 I just wish I could squeeze those little rolls forever🥐😍 @apriltomlininteriors @gbtomlin yalls reproduction skills are on point!💜💛💚 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

As you can see in the shot above, Brittany and Jason look so thrilled to be in the presence of a tiny tot. The expecting wife gushes, as she holds the chubby cheeked cutie pie like a natural mommy.

RELATED: Jason Aldean talks about his big baby news for the first time

Okay. Okay. We know that the photo doesn’t show Jason and Brittany bottle feeding, or changing the child’s diapers. But, if the picture itself is any indication, they will be happy to do so when the time comes!

When Brittany and Jason’s baby arrives he/she will join his two daughters, Keeley, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from a previous marriage. Brittany and Jason tied the knot in 2014. We’re so excited for the next step in their loving relationship!