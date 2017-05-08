Jason Aldean and wife Brittany turn the heat up in these sexy pics

As a touring artist, one of the best ways to avoid getting homesick on the road is to take a little bit of home with you. The little part of home that Jason Aldean takes with him on the road is his beautiful wife, Brittany. And this weekend, their hot Texas tour stop sizzled a little more when the country couple shared a little PDA backstage before Jason performed.

It was a Texas twin-spin with Jason performing at this year’s iHeart Country Radio Festival in Austin, Texas on May 6 and then the Off The Rails Festival in Frisco, Texas on May 7. The handsome Georgia boy and his bride got cozy under a canopy that provided shelter from the sun. In shorts and tanks appropriate for springtime in Texas, Brittany commented, “Such a gorgeous day in good ol TX!!”





Such a gorgeous day in good ol TX!!☀️☀️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 7, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Before Jason hit the stage, though, the couple shared a more intimate moment, grabbing a quick kiss before showtime with nothing between them except Brittany’s fluffy Pomeranian puppy. In fact, the couple’s fur baby looks delighted to be included in the family squeeze fest.

Gimme you!!! 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Coming up this weekend, Jason is headed to the Midwest for shows in Cleveland, Ohio and Tinley Park, Illinois, but the ACM Entertainer of the Year has dates on his calendar into September.