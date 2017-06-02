Jason Aldean and wife Brittany’s latest mini-photo shoot is giving us all the feels

Jason Aldean isn’t afraid to show off his affection for his expecting wife, Brittany Kerr. The soon-to-be father of a baby boy looks happier than ever.

On June 1, the 40-year-old country star’s gorgeous bride posted photos of her and her hubs enjoying each other’s company

🍦🍦 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

As you can see in the photo above, Brittany totally teases us by showing only her backside, instead of her baby bump. As for Jason, he keeps his pregnant beauty close to him, embracing her. It’s so sweet to see these two sharing a more intimate look at their life.





Baby daddy. 👶🏼💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Another photo shows the married couple nuzzling up to each other. The mom-to-be is glowing, while showing off her smile and posing next to the “She’s Country” hit-maker. Jason, too, looks proudly into the camera. Beside the pair is a heart drawn in red ink. Brittany captions, “Baby daddy. 👶🏼💙”

There’s no doubt that Jason will be showing his son the ropes. The incoming youngster will round out the happy family, which includes the singer’s two daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from a previous marriage. Talk about a home filled with love!