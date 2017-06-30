Jason Aldean bids farewell to a friend, whom he calls his brother

Jason Aldean is mourning the loss of a friend, whom he calls his brother.

The heartbroken country star had to bid farewell to good buddy Rick Carone, who died of cancer on June 29. He was 46.

Jason shared the sad news with fans on Instagram, and also expressed his condolences to Rick’s family members.

One of our @officialbuckcommander brothers got called home this morning after a long cancer battle. Prayers going out to his family. You can rest easy now my friend. #rickcarone 🙏🏼 RIP A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

“One of our @officialbuckcommander brothers got called home this morning after a long cancer battle,” Jason wrote, alongside a photo featuring Rick dressed in camouflage. “Prayers going out to his family. You can rest easy now my friend. #rickcarone 🙏🏼 RIP.”





Though Rick battled pancreatic cancer for four years, he never let the disease define him. He was an avid hunter, sportsman and outdoorsman, who previously worked on the popular Outdoor Channel TV show “Buck Commander” as a videographer, according to his Facebook page.

Jason stars on the popular series, alongside fellow country star Luke Bryan, “Duck Dynasty’s” Willie Robertson, and Adam LaRoche, Tombo Martin and Ryan Langerhans.

So, the group known as “Buckmen” got to know Rick’s fighting spirit firsthand.

Rick was a loving father to his two daughters, Karsyn, and Tyler Carone. Our hearts go out to Rick’s friends and family at this time.