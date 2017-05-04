Jason Aldean explains how wife Brittany has given him a better relationship with his fans

Jason Aldean has always been great to his fans and puts on one of the best live shows in country music. But it seems that in the past couple of years, he’s created an even greater connection with those folks who support him.

And we’ve also noticed that the country star, who was usually pretty serious, smiles more, seems happier and is even more approachable than before. Even Jason admits that he’s a lot more open than he used to be and who gets the credit? His beautiful wife, Brittany.

In an exclusive interview with Rare Country, Jason smiles when he talks about the change. “I give her a lot of credit for making me open up a little more when it comes to social media and stuff like that,” he says. “I’ve always kind of been pretty private and, I don’t know, I’ve just always been weird about that stuff. I’m like, ‘I don’t think people care what I’m having for dinner. I’m not going to take a picture of it, they don’t care about that stuff.’ And she just has fun with it.”

He goes on to say, “We’ll do different things and I start to see that people actually do like that kind of stuff and so it makes me have a different mindset about it.”

One of the things that Brittany and Jason did together was tease fans that they were adding to their family. And they did. The couple recently got a baby French bulldog named Boss. Jason admits that he took charge of Boss’ training and has been seen frequently on social media with the pup, but he does have his limits.

“I don’t know if I’ll be carrying him around in a bag, but he is a cool dude,” Jason says.