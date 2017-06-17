Jason Aldean looks like the perfect daddy pushing a stroller

A little over a month ago, Jason Aldean and his beautiful wife, Brittany, announced they were expecting their first child together.

Now, it looks like they’re stocking up on all of the items they’ll need to have in order to accommodate their incoming bundle of joy.

On June 15, just three days before Father’s Day, Brittany Instagrammed a photo featuring one of the items on the couple’s newborn checklist — an Uppababy Vista stroller. She proudly writes of her husband, “He put our stroller together yesterday and was so proud of it.💙 [It] makes my heart so happy🤗.”





In the shot above, Jason can be seen testing out the finished project that he and Brittany will be pushing around when the baby arrives. He looks so pleased while gazing down at the product that represents the married couple’s exciting future as parents.

The “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer looks like a natural, too, since he’s already a dad to daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from a previous marriage. However, this will be his first experience being a father to a baby boy!

We can’t be more excited for Jason and Brittany. Heck, we can already picture the little man in his new stroller!