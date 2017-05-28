Jason Aldean pens emotional message in honor of this late musical icon

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is hurting over the loss of his musical hero – famed rock legend Gregg Allman.

Gregg, who was a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his Savannah, Georgia home on Saturday, May 27, according to the band’s Twitter page. He was 69.

Just like many other celebrities, Jason has taken the news of his influential friend’s death pretty hard. So, he took to social media to honor the late rocker with two posts.





“This one hurts a lot,” Jason wrote on Instagram on May 28. “This was one of my heroes. He made it seem possible for a kid to come out of Macon, Georgia, make a name for himself and make it in this business. He was such an inspiration to so many of us that tried so hard to imitate him but could just never quite do it the same. Thanks for the music and thanks for making me believe I could achieve my music dreams too. RIP Gregg Allman. 🍄#macongeorgia #allmanbrothersband #greggallman.”

Jason then added another note to remind fans to listen to Gregg’s music. He posted a screenshot of Gregg’s solo album, “Laid Back,” along with the cover track, “These Days.” He also captioned, “Do yourself a favor and download this song. [It] doesnt get any better. @officialgreggallman at his best. 🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄 #stillcantbelieveit #jam.”

The 40-year-old “Burnin’ It Down” singer has expressed his love for the Allman Brothers throughout his career. During a Q&A in 2009 with “Entertainment Weekly,” Jason said that “Midnight Rider” was his ringtone. “Midnight Rider” was released by The Allman Brothers Band in 1970 and was included on their “Idlewild South” album. Then in 2013, he shared the stage with Gregg, and fellow Allman Brothers’ member Warren Haynes at the All for the Hall benefit concert in New York City.

Gregg is known for penning “Midnight Rider” and other anthems like “Whipping Post” and “Melissa.” The Southern rock pioneer will be remembered for his musical legacy in both The Allman Brothers Band and as a solo artist.

Our hearts continue to go out to Gregg’s friends, family and fans at this time.