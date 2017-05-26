Jason Aldean receives a huge honor with his wife and kids by his side

Jason Aldean celebrated a major milestone with his family this week in Nashville. His new exhibit, Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy, opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and Jason brought his wife, Brittany, and his two daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, along with him.

Jason’s mom and dad were there, too, as well as other members of his extended family. After he toured the exhibit, Jason made a few remarks to the people gathered for the opening event.

The party took place in the Hall of Fame’s rotunda where all the Hall of Fame member’s plaques are on display.





Jason said, “It’s truly an honor for me to be here. I think as a singer, the ultimate pinnacle of what we do is right here on this wall. I think to be enshrined in this building in any capacity for any artist is pretty amazing.”

Jason’s exhibit features items from his childhood, as well as his early days of playing clubs and struggling to make it as a country star. Jason’s daughters have grown up knowing their dad as a country superstar, so seeing the exhibit was pretty eye-opening for them.

“Some things [in the exhibit] I haven’t seen in a long time. I think for my kids, they don’t know anything else besides this. To go back and be able to see that it wasn’t always like this I think was probably kind of cool for them. It’s just an amazing ride for me.”