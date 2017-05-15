Jason Aldean talks about his big baby news for the first time

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany were very open with their desire to have a child together, so when they announced that they were expecting their first little one, country music fans were caught up in the excitement.

It’s been a few days since they shared the news, but it doesn’t look like the excitement has died down for Jason. In fact, he sat down with Chicago’s 95.5 Mason, Remy and Alabama for an impromptu baby shower, and the Georgia boy was grinning from ear to ear.

While the country star unwrapped diapers, duckies and such, he reminded the radio hosts that this was Brittany’s first child, but it was his third. Jason also has daughters Keely (14) and Kendyl (9) from his previous marriage and by the time his new pumpkin arrives, it will have been a decade since he cradled his own baby.

“It’s been a while. I gotta relearn how to do all this stuff,” he said.

Jason also offered an update on Brittany’s progress. When asked about nursery decor, he offered, “My wife is all over that stuff,” he said. The country star also added, “She’s been pretty good. She hasn’t been sick at all, which has been great. She’s been really tired, that’s the thing. She likes to sleep a lot these days.”

Well, she is growing a baby.

No gender or due date has been revealed for Jason and Brittany’s bundle of joy, but we do know that the little one will be joining an unparalleled country music class. Many of Jason’s peers have already given birth or are expecting in the coming months, including Thomas Rhett and Lauren who welcomed their adopted daughter Mother’s Day weekend and will have their biological daughter later this summer.