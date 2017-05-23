Jason Aldean’s entire family got involved with this poppin’ gender reveal

It was the news we’ve been waiting for since Jason Aldean and wife Brittany announced that they were expecting their first child together — the gender of baby-to-be.

Today's the day! What do y'all think… boy or girl? #genderreveal

But it looks like our excitement was surpassed by a couple of pretty young ladies.

In a sweet video on Brittany’s Instagram page, Jason, Brittany and Jason’s daughters Keely and Kendyl each held the ribbon to a dark balloon. As family and friends counted to three, they each popped their respective balloon, showering them all in blue confetti signifying the addition of a little boy to the family.





It’s hard to tell who is more excited—Brittany, who is having her first baby; Jason, who is getting his first son; or Keely and Kendyl who are getting a baby brother to boss around.

It's a……..

Jason and Brittany have yet to reveal exactly when their bambino will make his debut, but it is believed to be later this year.

Congratulations Jason, Brittany, Keely and Kendyl.