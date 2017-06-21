Jason Aldean’s expecting wife, Brittany, is a stunning birthday babe in these red-hot photos

Jason Aldean and his expecting wife, Brittany, are currently soaking up the sun in Bermuda as part of the blonde beauty’s 30th birthday celebration.

Since jetting off to their island getaway, the birthday girl has been documenting the married couple’s trip on Instagram.

On June 19, she posted a photo of herself and her country hubs looking red-hot!

Best Birthday Present right here😻🎁 My world💛 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

As you can see in the close-up shot above, the mama-to-be stuns in a velvet ensemble complete with a wide, silver choker necklace. Although she doesn’t flaunt her baby belly, she showcases her pregnancy glow, which shines beautifully through her perfectly applied makeup. As for Jason, he looks like the sweetest husband in a pink-colored button-down shirt. Brittany solidifies his charm by including the caption, “Best Birthday present right here😻🎁. My world💛.”





Though the two lovebirds enjoy their couple time, they didn’t fly out to the island chain alone. In fact, they’ve been enjoying their vacation with friends and family, which includes Jason’s sister Kasi and her husband.

Together, the foursome ventured off to watch all of the 2017 America’s Cup festivities, where top sailors on fast boats battle for a trophy in the international sport.

Birthday trip for this hot mama @brittanyaldean with our main homies @kasirosa and @bigbill5411 #bermuda #americascup2017 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

In a photo posted to Jason’s page he writes, “Birthday trip for this hot mama @brittanyaldean with our main homies @kasirosa and @bigbill5411 #bermuda #americascup2017.”

Just look at that cute baby bump!