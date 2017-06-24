Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany bares her baby bump in sexy beach pic

It’s safe to say that turning 30 years old was a success for Brittany Aldean.

The gorgeous blonde, who is wife to country star Jason Aldean, marked her birthday in Bermuda with her husband, and a few friends and family members by her side.

RELATED: Jason Aldean explains how wife Brittany has given him a better relationship with his fans

Oh yes, and also with a baby in her belly.

Brittany documented the group’s weeklong island getaway on Instagram, where you can clearly see that her tummy is growing!





☀️🌺👶🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

In this shot, the mama-to-be — who announced her pregnancy in May — lounges in a beach chair, alongside Jason’s sister, Kasi. The two don similar sun hats and shades, while digging their toes in the sand. Accessories aside, Brit is totally glowing! Not to mention, she still looks flawless in a bikini.

She proudly displays her precious baby bump, and her joyful smile.

The beach, of course, was just one of the many attractions that Brittany and her crew got to enjoy. They also caught all of the action at the 2017 America’s Cup. They even visited the Cathedral Caves, where the pregnant Brittany rocked a multi-colored swimsuit, while posing next to a casually dressed Jason.

Cathedral Caves🦇🦇 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

RELATED: Jason Aldean delivers a pure country heartbreaker at the ACM Awards

After their fun-filled tropical vacation, Brittany took to Instagram to thank her pals and hubby for making her 30th b-day special.

One of the best weeks🙌🏼 So glad I got to spend my pregnant 30th with some of my favorite people🤗🎁🌈⛵️🌴☀️🐬 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

“One of the best weeks🙌🏼 So glad I got to spend my pregnant 30th with some of my favorite people🤗🎁🌈⛵️🌴☀️🐬.” She wrote, alongside a photo featuring her cradling her future baby boy.