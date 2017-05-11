Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is asking for your prayers

You can tell a lot about a person by the way they treat animals. That’s how we know that Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is going to be one heck of a mama. She treats her fur babies—Bentley, Mia and Boss—like members of the family… because they are.

So, we imagine her heart has been breaking a bit as her bully, Bentley, has been undergoing treatment for cancer. But now Brittany, Jason and especially Bentley have a reason to celebrate.

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, celebrates the other man in her life





In a May 10 post on her Instagram page, the beautiful blonde, who just announced her pregnancy, shared a photo with her pup where she shares good news. “The sweetest boy in the world has his last chemo appointment today!!! Let’s pray the cancer is gone for good this time!! My angel is such a trooper!!!”

The sweetest boy in the world has his last chemo appointment today!!! Let's pray the cancer is gone for good this time!! My angel is such a trooper!!!💙🐶💙🐶 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 10, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Yes, he is!

RELATED: Jason Aldean and wife Brittany announce a new addition to their family

Speaking of troopers, we aren’t sure how far along Brittany is with her pregnancy, but she looks amazing! Of course, she always does and if you check out her YouTube hair and makeup tutorials, you can get some great tips for everyday looks and even Halloween.

Here’s to better days ahead, Bentley!