Jimmie Johnson’s quick thinking saved this fan from serious injury

If you’ve been to a NASCAR race, you know the excitement of just witnessing the action, but if you get the opportunity to tour the garage area, it’s just next level. But you have to stay alert. Or stay close to Jimmie Johnson who just prevented one autograph-seeker from stepping into the path of a car.

The seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champ could add “hero” to his resume after NASCAR on Fox shared video of Jimmie going from the roof of his hauler to his car during the May 25 practice for the Coca-Cola 600. As he hits the ground, a fan approaches him for an autograph, and Jimmie is happy to oblige. The fan is obviously delighted — so much so that he isn’t paying attention to where he is walking and takes a step right into the path of one of the cars in the garage area.





RELATED: Watch the Danica Patrick interview that has NASCAR fans fuming

Fortunately, Jimmie, who is a head taller than his new friend, does see the car, grabs the gentleman by the arm and pulls him back to safety. He shakes his head at the fan, almost like a father scolding his child, and flashes that smile that makes all the girls swoon. Jimmie then continues on to his car, signing more autographs along the way.

RELATED: The in-car audio from this blazing NASCAR accident is absolutely cringe-worthy

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place Sunday, May 28 in Charlotte and the lineup is stout. Kevin Harvick is starting in the pole position and is a favorite to win, but that doesn’t mean we should dismiss Jimmie, who won the No. 14 position at the start. He generally competes well at Charlotte.

We’ll be watching!