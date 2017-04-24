Josh Turner’s wife gives us her true feelings about his romantic hit “Hometown Girl”

Josh Turner is back on top of the country charts with his latest hit, “Hometown Girl.” Since he’s been married to his lovely wife, Jennifer, for so long, you’d just assume it was written about her, right?

That’s not exactly the case, though.

We recently caught up with Josh and Jennifer, and she told us all her friends just assumed Josh had written the song for her.

“My friends texted me when they started hearing it. They were like, ‘I love the song Josh wrote,'” Jennifer explains. “I’m like, ‘Well, he didn’t write it, but I’ll pretend. Thanks!'”





There are some elements of the song that ring true for Jennifer, though. She does have long, beautiful hair like the girl in the song. Overall, Jennifer gives a big thumbs up to her hubby’s new hit.

She says, “I love it. It’s great. It’s a singable song. You want to sing it and you sing it all day. It stays in your head. It’s the perfect hit.”

“Hometown Girl” is the lead single from Josh’s latest album, “Deep South,” available now.