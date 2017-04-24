Julianne Hough explains why she’d rather dance with her brother than her fiancé

It’s hard to imagine that some of those couples on “Dancing With the Stars” don’t end up in romantic relationships. Their costumes are often super sexy and revealing, they spend incredible amounts of time together training and they have to get to know each other to generate that chemistry that transcends the television screen. But watching superstar dancers and siblings Julianne and Derek Hough dance so beautifully together is a little bit different.

Even Julianne and Derek acknowledge that their dancing together creates its own set of challenges.

In an interview with “Access Hollywood,” the brother and sister talked about being hyper-aware of that as they created the choreography for their new “Move—Beyond Tour.” “Dancing together, being siblings, it’s sometimes hard to tell stories because a lot of songs are about love stories and stuff,” Julianne explains. “We’re always trying to figure out a new way to create a story that makes sense to us.”

A fine example of that is the dance the pair performed together on “Dancing With the Stars” to X Ambassador’s “Unsteady” that told the heartbreaking story of their parents’ divorce and the toll it took on them as a family.

“This one was just so on-the-nose perfect as far as what our story was and what we had gone with our parents,” she adds.

Wow, we totally get it now, but we had to chuckle a bit when Julianne revealed that it might be easier to dance with her brother than with her fiancé, Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Brooks Laich. According to the pretty, petite blonde, who is also a country music singer, Brooks wants to learn to dance, he just seems less interested in having her teach him.

Julianne laughs and says, “He bought these country line-dancing videos and he was trying to show me the moves and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll help you.’ And he was like, ‘I want to do this move,’ so I start to do it and he’s like, ‘she didn’t do it like that.’ Are you kidding me?”

Brother Derek explains, “If you’re in a relationship together and dancing, it’s not good.”

Maybe Derek and Brooks can work on those steps together.