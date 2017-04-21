Julianne Hough from “Dancing With The Stars” opens up about her longtime health battle

From her time as an actress in “Footloose,” a dancer on “Dancing With The Stars” or even a country singer on her 2009 song “That Song In My Head,” Julianne Hough has always looked like one of those women who had everything going right in her life.

But like any other woman, she has also experienced her share of challenges.

RELATED: Julianne and Derek Hough confront the cruelty of divorce in breathtaking dance

In a recent interview with “Access Hollywood,” Julianne opened up about her longtime battle with endometriosis, a condition that approximately 5 million women live with each and every day.





“When I was 15, I had symptoms of endometriosis but I didn’t even know what it was,” she recalled. “But for me, it was sort of like ‘I’m a dancer and I’m a tough cookie,’ and I guess this is what its like for a woman to have periods not just during the menstrual cycle but for the entire month.”

RELATED: Meet the sexy cowboy who’s leaving the rodeo for the dance floor

For years, Julianne kept the condition to herself – until she could no longer hide it any more.

“I was on ‘DWTS’ when I was 19 years old, and I remember in the middle of the routine, I was in the worst pain and collapsed and fell over,” she said. “My mom was there and we ended up going to hospital.”

These days, Julianne has successfully learned to not only open up about her condition but also continue to do everything she loves. “I love and live my life,” she said.