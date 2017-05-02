Julianne Hough gets real about planning her dream wedding with the love of her life

Julianne Hough never thought she’d be the kind of girl who would fall in love instantly until it actually happened to her with her fiancé, Brooks Laich.

She tells “Entertainment Tonight,” “When we saw each other for the first time, it was like, ‘And, we’re done.’ [It was] first sight. It was crazy. We had been talking for a while, but we hadn’t met.”

Though they waited just a bit, both of them knew they would be walking down the aisle at some point. Brooks popped the question in 2015.

Now, Julianne and her man are gearing up for the big day, and she’s got a few must-haves when it comes to her wedding.

“[We’ve got to have the] best dance floor ever!” she says. “Best music! And [dogs] Lexi and Harley have to be a part of it. The little dogs, doing something!”

We can’t wait to see the photos from this ceremony, Julianne!