Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina turn up the heat in new music video

To see Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina standing on top of a cliff together in the music video for their duet “What Ifs” seems quite consistent with where these two are falling on the country music landscape these days – because these two are truly on top of the world.

With the old schoolmates both experiencing widespread success in their careers at the moment with hit songs, award nominations and successful albums, Kane and Lauren shine in the music video, which features them as a couple wondering about all the what ifs in their relationship.





According to a press release about the gorgeous new video, “What Ifs” is the first music video to be filmed at The Inn at Newport Ranch in California and truly showcases the lush surroundings of the northern part of the state. In the video, the two drive in separate cars until they unite on a beautiful cliff.

And they both look downright amazing.

The song, which features Lauren on vocals, is Kane’s current single and is featured on his self l-titled debut that includes a total of 11 songs, 7 of which were co-written by Kane himself.

This song is a beauty, in every sense of the word.