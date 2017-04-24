Kane Brown makes a huge announcement about his love life

Back on April 17, rumors began swirling that country star Kane Brown was engaged. Yet, without any sort of official announcement, many wondered if it was just pure hearsay.

Well, looks like we have our proof that this news is very true.

In a video posted by a fan on April 18, Kane can be seen at a concert making the big announcement somewhat official. “It’s hard to do this job,” he tells the crowd. “You know, there are girls involved and you gotta stay out of trouble. It’s really hard. You know some people found out on Instagram and I had to delete this but I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement. I thought I would have to make the announcement so thank you.”





The announcement seems status quo for Kane, who has built a career on being truthful and honest with his fans by releasing new music and being very forthcoming on social media. But, of course, this news has fans wondering more about the lucky girl.

Kane has made various comments on social media that he had found love in his life, even uploading a little front seat karaoke with one lucky girl in his car back on Feb. 24.

Stay tuned to Rare Country for more details – and congrats to the happy couple!