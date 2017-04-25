Kane Brown shares new music with fans hours after engagement news

Kane Brown has released countless country covers in his rather short career, but some seem to always stand out from the rest.

And the one that he released on April 24 just might be his most revealing yet.

Who's ready for new music? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7NrXVRUBz — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 24, 2017

Just hours after a fan video went viral that showed Kane announcing his engagement, Kane released new music for his fans in the form of a Twitter video. Sitting on a kitchen floor with a dog by his side, Kane sang along to a new track, which featured a number of revealing lyrics, including “Sometimes you have to crash and burn/ Sometimes you have to live and learn/ Sometimes you gotta lose it all to find the one who makes you fall.”





So, could he be talking about his fiancée, Katelyn Jae? Is he singing about “gifts from heaven” and “finding what you are looking for” because Kane has in Katelyn?

Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. That, of course, remains to be seen.

However, the new music might be an indication that a lot more love is going to find its way into Kane’s set list come this summer when he heads out on the road with Jason Aldean.