Kane Brown speaks out about his brand new fiancée

If anyone deserves to be happy, it is country music rising star Kane Brown. And from the sounds of it, he’s just about as happy as he has ever been.

RELATED: Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina turn up the heat in new music video

“She just makes me happy,” Kane tells Rare Country of his fiancée, Kaitlyn Jae, who he got engaged to earlier this year and who is also a talented singer in her own right. “I was really lonely. We met on June 1, so it will soon be a year since we met. She is a huge supporter of me. She always has my back. She even takes care of Rambo.”





FYI – Rambo is a dog.

“One of my favorite times is just us being at home in bed with Rambo or in the car singing with her and not caring what anyone else might think,” says Kane. “I love her personality. We are best friends.”

RELATED: Kane Brown makes a huge announcement about his love life

Indeed, the love between these two is fairly evident in just about every picture they share of one another on their socials.

Barefoot blue jean night 😉 A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Of course, being in love certainly helps Kane sing the lyrics of his current romantic hit, “What Ifs,” in which he collaborated with school buddy Lauren Alaina. “I really relate to the song now that I just got engaged,” says Kane. “Life is really good right now.”