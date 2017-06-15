Kane Brown surprises his fans with an impromptu duet with Lauren Alaina

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s musical connection has long been documented, as the two budding country music stars have known each other since they went to school together back in the day. But now, with their duet “What Ifs,” country fans are getting to see this musical connection a whole lot more these days.

RELATED: Kane Brown tells us about the emotional moment he had with Lauren Alaina

Recently, during a concert at CMA Fest, Kane surprised concertgoers when he brought out his friend and musical duet partner to sing together — and yes, the crowd went wild. It’s almost as if you can see it in the artists’ faces how thrilled they are to perform together during this most exciting time in both of their careers. The two even shared a friendly hug at the end of the performance.





RELATED: Kane Brown teams up with Lauren Alaina on a sexy new video

Kane and Lauren’s chemistry is something that fans can’t seem to get enough of these days. When their video for “What Ifs” debuted back in May, it went straight to No. 1 on VEVO’s Country Top 10 Video Playlist. Add that to the success the song has had when it comes to streaming, with more than 20 million streams at this point, and there is no doubt that these two might just have to record again together — very soon.