Kane Brown teams up with Lauren Alaina on a sexy new video

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s professional lives have long run parallel to one another in a somewhat eerie way, considering how tough it is for not just one but two young guns to make it in the country music industry at the same time.

And their newest collaboration just might be their best.

Featured on Kane’s solo debut album, the song “What Ifs” features Lauren’s beautiful vocals paired with Kane’s grittier sound. The lyric video for the song was just released and looks to be a sexy precursor to the entire video to come.





It’s a cool moment for the two, who first met in middle school in Georgia.

“He was very, very shy,” Lauren said in a recent “People” interview with Kane. “We were sitting in class one day and I heard him humming, and I was like, ‘Can you sing?’ And you said, ‘No, I don’t sing in front of people.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’re going to today.’ He was even better than I thought he would be. When he started singing, I was like ‘Stop singing! I want to be the best singer in class.’ It’s really crazy to think that we went to middle school together and we’re both in Nashville now and get to live our dreams.”