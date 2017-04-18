Kane Brown teases fans with first listen to a new sizzling, summer song

Kane Brown sure has been blazing a trail for himself in the country music world. Not only did his first full-length album debut in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart during its December release, but he’s also been making quite a splash with “What Ifs” – a duet he shares with childhood friend Lauren Alaina.

Now, the 23-year-old tatted heartthrob has given fans a whole new reason to loudly blare their stereos.

On April 16, the Georgia-born singer shared a sneak preview for a new song titled “Ride This Heat Wave.” He also tweeted, “Ride this heat wave!! So ready for summer. Hit that re-tweet for me.”





The video above shows Kane singing along to the upbeat tune’s melody, while riding shotgun in a car. And, if you’ve watched the clip but haven’t felt the heat rising, perhaps you’re living in an icebox, because this song is hot, hot, hot! Not to mention, Kane makes it that much more steamy with his sexy smile and charismatic on-the-whim choreography.

Kane’s loyal legion of fans didn’t hesitate to give the singer positive reviews on the new tune, as it has an undeniable catchy hook. One fan tweeted, “All right we need to hear the whole songs to these awesome songs [you’re] teasing us with it sounds amazing!!”

Another fan wrote, “Just what I needed for the summer.”

Kane is no stranger to sharing videos online with his dedicated fans. In fact, he started building his career in 2014 by posting homemade videos on YouTube. In 2015, his version of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” went viral, racking up 7 million views. He also previously crowdfunded his 2015 EP “Closer,” which included the hit “Used to Love You Sober.”

The summery “Ride This Heat Wave” might just be our favorite track, yet!