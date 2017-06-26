Kane Brown’s fiancée shares a series of lovey-dovey pictures of the happy couple

As far as we’re concerned, rising star Kane Brown and his beautiful fiancée Katelyn Jae are destined to become one of the hottest couples in country music.

The two, who announced their engagement back in April, seem so happy together. So much so that the wife-to-be, who is also a singer, took to social media to honor the couple’s budding relationship.

One new Instagram shot, which you can see below, shows Kane wrapping his arms around the love of his life. He flaunts his artistic microphone hand tattoo, while she nuzzles into her man with a wide grin.





you make me smile 💕 A post shared by kate.jae. (@katejae19) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

“You make me smile 💕.” Katelyn writes.

In another snap, the couple looks extra hot. Kane sits on the tailgate of his truck, while his blonde beauty adorably leans into him.

looking at the future like 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WOJjAYIveS — Katelyn Jae ♡ (@katelynjaemusic) June 1, 2017

The 23-year-old “What Ifs” singer dons a Georgia Bulldogs football muscle shirt and camouflage ball cap, while Katelyn sports a sexy, two-piece swimsuit. She also wears her hair up in curls. “Looking at the future like … ,” Katelyn tweets, as the two gaze off into the distance.

Lastly, the bride-to-be shared what is perhaps the steamiest shot yet!

In this Twitter photo, Kane, who is currently playing dates on Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know Tour,” completely embraces Katelyn. His tatted forearm is in clear view as he presses his lady’s head into his chest.

you have no idea how much I love you ❤️ @kanebrown pic.twitter.com/6BsWS9rHNT — Katelyn Jae ♡ (@katelynjaemusic) June 23, 2017



“You have no idea how much I love you @kanebrown,” Katelyn writes.

We have a pretty good idea!