Karaoke never sounded as good as it does with Blake Shelton and his gal pal

It’s a busy week in Nashville with the city’s NHL hockey team, the Predators, playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, plus thousands of country music fans flooding the city for CMA Music Fest. There’s music and entertainment around every corner and even the opportunity to take the stage yourself if you want to, but be prepared for someone like Blake Shelton to hijack your performance like he did with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb.

Hoda and Blake have a long-running friendship that even inspired the “Today” show host to name her puppy after the country music superstar. So, when she tapped on the singer’s tour bus door, it started a chain of events that culminated with her behind the microphone instead of Blake.





Nashville is treating us well! ❤️ @blakeshelton (📷: @adimare516 ) A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

At one of the city’s downtown honky-tonks, Wannabes, a celebration was held to welcome Blake’s Smithworks Vodka to Tennessee. But no party in Nashville is complete without music, so the new mom hopped up onstage, fired up the karaoke machine, and with a cue from the country star, kicked off the fun with “Boys ‘Round Here.”

Even though she was doing a darn good job of belting it out, she couldn’t resist having her buddy join her onstage, and it was a dream come true for Hoda.

Hoda and partner Kathie Lee Gifford are in Nashville to present an award at the June 7 CMT Awards, but they’re also shining a brilliant spotlight on Music City broadcasting live with a little help from Trisha Yearwood and Luke Bryan.