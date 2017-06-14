Keith Urban addresses question of joining the “American Idol” reboot

FOX’s “American Idol” may have gone off the air in January of 2016, but it won’t be long before the popular television competition series returns on its new network — ABC.

In the meantime, executives are still working to secure an all-star cast to fill out the judging panel.

So far, pop-superstar Katy Perry has been confirmed to join the reboot when it debuts in 2018. Now, it sounds like country hit-maker Keith Urban could potentially take a seat alongside the “Roar” singer.





When asked if he would consider being a part of the new version of the show, he said, “Possibly.”

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he told CMT’s Cody Alan during a recent interview. “That’s a good political answer, isn’t it? But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camp. So, we’ll see what happens.”

“I’ve got a lot of things I want to do, but for me it’s got to be music-centric,” he added, “It’s just got to have a music connection.”

Of course, Keith is no stranger to judging on “American Idol.” So, if he does decide to come back for another run, he’ll fit right in!

Keith began his role on the show alongside Randy Jackson, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj in 2013. He continued to judge up until the show’s farewell season in 2016.

So, would you like to see Keith make a return to “American Idol”? We’d love to hear your thoughts.