Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood just delivered a sultry version of their hit duet

Carrie Underwood has been working overtime lately cheering on her hubby as the Nashville Predators continue to impress in the Stanley Cup Finals. Yet, on June 7, Carrie got back to what she does best, showing off her shining vocals at the “2017 CMT Music Awards.”

RELATED: This dance tribute to Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s hot duet is going viral

Performing alongside duet partner and country superstar Keith Urban, the two performed a cool new version of “The Fighter.” With the stage flooded in black with just two single spotlights illuminating Keith and Carrie, the two did a stripped-down version of the song, certainly upping the sexy quotient the slower they went. Yet, before the end of the song, they sped it up, much to the delight of Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman, who could be seen dancing in the audience.





RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s latest dance party is yet another must-see

It was a worthy performance for Carrie, who currently holds the record for the most wins in the show’s history at 15 and is nominated again for three awards. And if that wasn’t enough, Carrie will join Brad Paisley at Fan Fair X at the CMA Music Festival to reflect on the 50th Anniversary of the CMA Awards and their nine-year run as hosts.

Oh and, of course, she will find time to cheer on her Preds, too – that’s for darn sure.