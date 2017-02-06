Keith Urban breaks big news about his duet with Carrie Underwood

Most of country music fandom first fell in love with “The Fighter” when Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman performed it in a front seat duet that went viral last year. Fans then fell a little more in love with the infectious song when Keith and duet partner Carrie Underwood performed it together when they were out on tour overseas in December. So the piece of news released on Feb. 6 has many people thinking that it’s about time.

The duet will officially become Keith’s fifth single from his Grammy-nominated album “Ripcord.” Even better, Keith and Carrie will perform it the 59th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS.





“It comes from a very real place,” said Keith in a recent press release. “It’s a song about helping to heal and protect someone you love. It’s a song about reassurance that you’ll always be there to take the blows the world can throw. Carrie and I had sung together before and I thought our voices blended really well — so she was unquestionably the right choice. It was such a relief that she wanted to do it.”

“I loved the song when I first heard it and was excited to work with Keith on new music,” added Carrie in the same press release. “I had such a great time touring Australia and New Zealand with him in December, and can’t wait to perform “The Fighter” on The Grammys!”