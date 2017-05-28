Keith Urban brings wife Nicole Kidman to tears during this heartwarming red carpet moment

Keith Urban and his adored wife Nicole Kidman have been married for over a decade, and their relationship seems to only get stronger by the day.

The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 22, with her country crooner husband right by her side.

The power couple is notorious for putting on public displays of affection at big events. So, when they graced cameras in Cannes they did just that. But, this time, things turned emotional before the two headed into the screenings of Nicole’s film, “The Killing of the Sacred Deer.”





As you can see in the clip above, posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole walks the carpet in a stunning, ballerina-inspired dress. She looks like an elegant princess, while posing for cameras alongside her tuxedo-suited husband. Keith stops to whisper some words into his bride’s ear, which ultimately puts Nicole into an emotion state. So, she wraps her arms around Keith for what seems like an eternity before wiping away tears from her eyes.

While we wish we knew what Keith said to his gorgeous wife, the entire moment is enough to make us reach for the tissues! It is so beautiful!

Nicole was at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival promoting four films. But, her celebrations are just beginning. On June 20, she’ll ring in her 50th birthday. Then on June 25, she and Keith will mark their 11th wedding anniversary!