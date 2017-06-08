Keith Urban gets downright sappy over wife Nicole Kidman

It’s clear that Keith Urban loves his wife Nicole Kidman immensely. The country couple’s interactions with one another make it fairly evident that these two are crazy for each other. But still, what Keith said about his wife during his acceptance speech at the “2017 CMT Music Awards” was enough to make every woman watching from afar swoon.

RELATED: Millions are going crazy over this Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman front seat duet

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole,” the 49-year-old told the audience while up on the Nashville stage to accept one of his four awards that included Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year (“Blue Ain’t Your Color”), Collaborative Video of the Year with Carrie Underwood (“The Fighter”) and Social Superstar of the Year. “You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it. She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are.”





RELATED: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood just delivered a sultry version of their hit duet

As Keith went on, the camera panned to catch Nicole, blushing like a little schoolgirl. The night was additionally special for these two, since Keith actually wrote “The Fighter” about Nicole. The two even recorded a front seat karaoke session together, singing the song long before it was released. That clip quickly went viral.