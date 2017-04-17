Keith Urban just crushed this tribute to the Bee Gees

On the evening of April 17, the “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees” special on CBS featured the amazing musicianship of everyone from Demi Lovato and Andra Day to Tori Kelly, along with country greats like Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town.

Yet, perhaps the most talked about performance of the night was Keith Urban’s performance of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.”

Both the crowd’s reaction and Barry Gibb’s emotional response were clear signs that the understated performance just might have made the biggest impact on everyone.





“The thing I am amazed at is how they maintain such quality songwriting through decades and so many stylistic changes of music through those periods,” Keith said about the magic of the Bee Gees in a pre show interview. “The song craft level was extraordinary. Also, what they do really well, is that their songs always had very strong chorus structure that anybody could sing to.”

The craziest thing is that Keith had never met the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb until last February, when the two musical giants met each other on the Grammy red carpet. However, Keith’s parents had met him a few years back during a meet and greet at a concert.

“I was like – ‘I haven’t even met Barry!” Keith laughed.