Keith Urban just nailed his debut performance of the national anthem

Since making the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Nashville Predators have been inviting some of Music City’s hottest performers to sing the national anthem. We’ve seen Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Vince Gill and Lady Antebellum, but before the May 16 face-off, it was the New Zealand-born Australian that sang the “Star Spangled Banner”—Keith Urban.

There’s no doubt that Keith was capable of delivering the patriotic ode, but in an Instagram video following his performance he revealed that this was the first time he’s ever been invited to sing the American anthem.

With wife Nicole Kidman by his side dressed in a matching Preds jersey, Keith said, “I’ve been in America for 25 years and I’ve never been asked to sing the national anthem until tonight, so it’s a huge honor. Thank you Preds for asking me. Go Preds!”

And, because singing the national anthem isn’t enough, Keith also participated in the longtime Preds play-off tradition of hoisting a large catfish into the air at the arena.

Although Keith was born in New Zealand, he grew up in Australia, and both he and Nicole have dual American/Australian citizenship. Australia boasts its own national anthem, “Advance Australia Fair.”

Congratulations to Keith and to the Nashville Predators who beat the Anaheim Ducks 2 to 1.

And, sorry ‘bout ya catfish.