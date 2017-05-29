Keith Urban “sends his love up” to the late Gregg Allman at this pre-race event

Keith Urban put his musical talents on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27, as part of the fourth annual Legends Day show, which took place the night before the 101st Indy 500.

The 49-year-old headliner churned through chart-topping hits like “Wasted Time,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Long Hot Summer” during his more than one-hour set.

But, it was during his spirited “You Gonna Fly” that Keith paid tribute to late legend Gregg Allman, who sadly died on that same day. Instead of busting out the opening arrangement to “You Gonna Fly,” Keith provided the beginning melody to The Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s song, “Midnight Rider.” A visibly emotional Keith, in a singsong voice, said, “I want to send my love up to the soul. I’ll send it right now. Mr. Gregg Allman, I love you, Gregg.”





He then segued into his upbeat “You Gonna Fly,” which was just as much of a tribute to his fallen soul brother as “Midnight Rider.” Keith poured all of his energy into the country hit and even worked his magic on electric guitar.

Aside from paying homage to Gregg at the event, Keith also took to social media to share his grief. “My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family,” he tweeted.

Gregg passed away peacefully in his Savannah, Georgia home. He was 69.