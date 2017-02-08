Keith Urban sizzles with this impromptu performance on “Today”

It’s good to be Keith Urban. Besides being married to drop dead gorgeous Nicole Kidman and being the father to two precious little girls, the country singer-songwriter is performing with Carrie Underwood at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, where he’s nominated in a whopping three categories. And on top of all of that, he just appeared on “Today” where he played guest co-host to Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

During Keith’s appearance, he played for “Today’s” service dog in-training, Charlie. He also spoke about his recent visit to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he played for patients as part of Musicians On Call, and his ongoing support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.





But then, during couch time with Al and Sheinelle, Keith explained that he didn’t write his Grammy-nominated hit, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” but fell in love with it the first time he heard it. When Sheinelle asked Keith if he could play it, he just happened to have a guitar… sitting right next to him… and plugged in.

Funny how that happens.

While we’ve all fallen in love with the radio version of “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” it takes on a whole different goose-bump factor when it’s just a stripped-down version of Keith with his guitar.

If that just makes you want more of Keith Urban, don’t forget to tune into the Grammy Awards when they broadcast live from L.A. at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 12 on CBS. In addition to his nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Single for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and Best Country Album for “Ripcord,” he’ll be singing his new single — a collaboration with Carrie Underwood called “The Fighter.”