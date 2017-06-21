Keith Urban’s beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman, woke up to this surprise on her birthday

Keith Urban’s stunning wife, Nicole Kidman, celebrated her 50th birthday on June 20 with family right by her side.

The award-winning actress took to Facebook to gush over her loved ones, who surprised her with dozens of multi-colored roses.

“This is what I woke up to,” she captioned, alongside a photo featuring the beautiful rose display, “Nothing makes me happier than being with my family. Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes. Love you all ❤ ❤ ❤ .”





Aside from the massive flower bouquet, Nicole also received a bunch of colorful balloons, including one with the words, “Happy B-Day” across the front. She even got to take a bite out of her delicious two-tier birthday cake, which was decorated in white frosting and red raspberries. Nicole posted a photo of the yummy treat on social media, which you can see below!

“So happy to be with my family,” Nicole repeated in that message, “Nothing makes me happier. Thank you for all the birthday love and birthday wishes. Wow, what a cake!! ❤️ 🎂 .”

Nicole, who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, with Keith, and also has two kids from a previous marriage, has been looking forward to marking her major birthday milestone. Prior to the special occasion she told E! News, “[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister.”

We’re glad she got her birthday wish!