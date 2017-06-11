Kellie Pickler dishes on her new song, and working with Faith Hill

Where does Kellie’s Pickler’s real life end and her onscreen persona begin? It’s hard to tell.

The country singer and reality TV star is followed around by cameras constantly for “I Love Kellie Pickler,” the CMT show she stars in with her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs. While Rare Country was interviewing Kellie backstage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater June 9, her TV crew was filming us filming her. Mind blown!

Kellie was at Ascend to perform on the “Ladies of Country” show on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage as part of this year’s CMA Music Festival. During her set she debuted a new song, “If It Wasn’t For A Woman,” which she told Rare Country was inspired by the grandmother who raised her. “It’s very special to me,” she said of the song, co-written by Kyle. “It’s very sentimental. It’s a sweet story, and I get to shine a light on her love.”





She also spoke with Rare Country about her still-untitled new talk show, debuting nationwide in the fall. She’ll co-host the show with Ben Aaron (hubby of “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee), and one of the show’s executive producers is none other than Faith Hill.

Kellie said working with Faith is “amazing … She has been such a mentor and just an inspiration for me and so many other women in country music. So, it’s kind of neat now. I get to say ‘Faith Hill is my boss!’”

While she’s a longtime favorite of Ellen DeGeneres, Kellie says she hasn’t yet asked Ellen for any talk show hosting tips, but she might. “She’s so wonderful and she’s always been so good to me,” Kellie said of Ellen.

Tune into the third season of “I Love Kellie Pickler” when it premieres later this summer to see if the Rare Country crew makes it into the show!