Kelly Clarkson assists fan with spontaneous proposal to boyfriend

Kelly Clarkson exploded with excitement after two of her super fans got engaged during one of her meet-and-greets on June 20.

The special moment took place inside the lavish Italian-themed resort called The Venetian in Las Vegas, where the superstar had previously performed, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Kelly knew all about the surprise proposal ahead of time, but played coy as she watched her fan, Alex Malerba take a knee to ask for his unsuspecting boyfriend’s hand in marriage.





“Oh my god, I’m so happy,” a giddy Kelly gushed, as the boyfriend of four years turned husband-to-be wiped away tears from his eyes, “I love it! I’m like a part of it! That was so beautiful!”

“It’s about damn time,” she then joked.

The happy couple was so grateful to have Kelly in the room to witness their engagement. So much so that they want her to be on hand for their next big step!

Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

“After all this it has been incredible and, of course, we hope she would attend the wedding! We love her,” Alex said. “Also, it was months of saving to purchase the perfect Tiffany wedding ring to make sure he knows how much he is worth it to me!”

Now that’s money well spent! Congratulations to the newly engaged couple.