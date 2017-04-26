Kenny Chesney just lost one of his favorite creative collaborators

The world lost one of the foremost film directors this week with the passing of Jonathan Demme, who won the Oscar for his classic film “The Silence of the Lambs.”

In addition to making highly acclaimed movies, Jonathan also had a reputation as one of the finest directors of concert films. His 1984 Talking Heads concert film, “Stop Making Sense,” is widely considered a high-water mark in the music movie genre. He also helmed Neil Young’s 2005 concert film “Heart of Gold,” which was shot at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

Modern country fans will most recognize Jonathan Demme’s work from his 2012 Kenny Chesney film, “Unstaged,” which was shot in Wildwood, New Jersey. You can see a clip of it here as Kenny performs “Somewhere with You.”

Kenny issued a heartfelt statement upon learning of Jonathan’s passing at age 73 after a battle with cancer.

Says Kenny, “Jonathan Demme understood how to capture music on film in a way that kept the heart and the energy intact. I learned so much watching him work when he shot our show in Wildwood, New Jersey, about songs I already knew — and his love for how music looks when it’s being played live has stayed with me.”

Jonathan Demme’s other well-known films include “Philadelphia,” “Beloved” and “The Manchurian Candidate.”