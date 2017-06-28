Kid Rock just shocked a Nashville honky-tonk with a little hardcore karaoke

Kid Rock may hail from Michigan, but these days, he’s been spending a lot of his time in Tennessee.

The 46-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recently stopped by Nashville’s dive bar, Santa’s Pub, for a night of drinks and karaoke.

According to Instagram the rebel rocker was also at the honky-tonk shooting a music video for his latest song, “Podunk.”

One fan, who got to be in the music video, captured footage of the action, and posted a clip to Instagram with the hashtag, #wheninnashville.





As you can see in the video above, Kid Rock sports a customized Alabama football jersey and a gold chain necklace. He also dons his signature shades and black fedora hat.

The thumping tune plays on in the background, while Kid Rock keeps the revelers entertained. A camera crew also works its way through the party crowd.

After the video shoot, Kid Rock spent time onstage with some of his loyal fans. He even posted a photo of the fun to his own Instagram page.

Might have got out and about in Nashville and done some karaoke with @herschel_boone and the gang! MAYBE! Haha repost from @beckafabulous .. good times! #nashville #kidrock #karaoke A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

He writes, “Might have got out and about in Nashville and done some karaoke with [musician] @herschel_boone and the gang! MAYBE! @beckafabulous .. good times! #nashville #kidrock #karaoke.”