Kid Rock now has something cool in common with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean

As country fans continue to take in the reported news that Kid Rock is now engaged to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry, it looks like the Detroit rocker might have gotten a mighty fine engagement gift.

At least for himself that is.

Joining country stars like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan, along with NASCAR favorites such as Chase Elliot, John Hunter Nemachek and Jeb Burton, Kid Rock’s special delivery was a brand-new custom truck. Created by Georgia’s Rocky Ridge Trucks, the tricked out 4X4 GMC Sierra 1500 is white and black and looks perfect for the music man.





In a story on the custom carmaker’s website, Kid Rock’s new bad boy toy also features a number of features, including American Badass upholstery and “Detroit Cowboy” badges, combining the rocker’s hometown and 1998 hit, “Cowboy.”

The new gift in the driveway is just another good thing happening in Kid Rock’s life at the moment, as the 46-year-old just returned from his Chillin’ the Most cruise, which took place April 4-9. It is on that cruise that many hardcore fans couldn’t help but notice that Audrey was sporting a diamond ring on that finger.