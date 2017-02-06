Kid Rock unleashes a moving tribute to our country’s military in new video

Kid Rock is not one to air his political views very easily. He often keeps those feelings to himself, perhaps knowing instinctively whether or not it’s his place to comment on such delicate matters. But when it comes to paying tribute to our country’s military within his own music, his message becomes loud and clear.

In December of 2016, Kid Rock shared a new video of his collaboration with The Trews on a song called “Highway of Heroes.”





“We don’t have to wait for a holiday to thank our service men and women,” Kid Rock posted on his Facebook page. “Take a moment to thank a veteran or service member today.”

In the video, the powerful lyrics are displayed onscreen, telling the moving and true story about a soldier who lost his life in battle and whose body is ultimately returned home to his friends and family.

It’s certainly refreshing to hear Kid Rock’s distinctive vocals on a song again, since it’s been a while since the Detroit native has put out new music. Yet, it looks like fans won’t have to wait much longer, as Kid Rock has said that he is currently working on new music.

“It’s kind of going back to ‘Rock ’n’ Roll Jesus,’ ‘Devil Without a Cause’,” Kid Rock recently said in an interview with “Billboard.” “I’ve got a lot of different things on there—big rock songs, roots-sounding stuff, some hard-core rap stuff, kind of all over the board. I do have a lot of songs, but I’m not sure what I’m going to put on the record or how I’m going to release it yet. It’s like the wild west right now, so we’ll see.”