Kid Rock’s sexy summertime video will surely get you in the mood

Summer is just around the corner, and while the temperatures heat up, country music has the coolest hits for the soundtrack to your fun in the sun. So dig out your cut-offs and flip-flops, pop the top on your favorite cold beverage and get ready for some fun in the sun.

RELATED: Kane Brown teases fans with first listen to a new sizzling, summer song

Kid Rock perfectly captured that carefree, summer feeling with his video for “All Summer Long.” Released back in 2008, the video follows the Detroit native and some of his scantily clad friends on a perfect summer afternoon. Kid Rock can be seen that driving his vintage boat and reflecting on days gone by.





The latest Rare Country 5 includes the Kid Rock video with a handful of some of our favorite warm weather anthems from artists such as Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Alan Jackson. And while we typically think of this season’s music as upbeat, danceable rockers, we have to remember that with summer comes summer love. Take for example Jason Aldean’s “A Little More Summertime.” The bittersweet ballad recalls all of the regrets that come along with an attachment that ends too soon, but also paints a delicate picture of all of the beauty that came with it.

RELATED: Summer may be coming to a close, but Jason Aldean’s new video brings the heat

Be sure to watch Erin’s great video to get you in the mood for summer and let us know what your favorite hot weather hit is!