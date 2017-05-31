Kyle Busch’s wife sends a scathing message to his haters

Kyle Busch’s mini-temper tantrum after the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 lasted less than a minute. Yet, the backlash to his flippant comments has gone on for days since.

NASCAR fans will recall that Kyle received a bunch of attention from fans and fellow drivers alike when he attended a press conference after the race, grudgingly answered one question and threw his microphone down on a table in front of him. Fans then called him everything from a cry baby to a spoiled brat via social media.

So on May 30, Kyle’s wife Samantha had enough and issued a scathing message to his haters via her Instagram page. “To all those out there with your mean and nasty comments, no one is perfect. Kyle isn’t, I for sure am not but neither are you. You don’t have to like him because Brexton and I love him more [than] anything and that’s all that really matters.”

Samantha, who married Kyle back in 2010, also stood up for her man, commenting on what she loves about him and what a good father he is to their son, Brexton. “I love this man,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “He is thoughtful, loving, treats me like a queen and is the best daddy to Brexton. He goes out of his way to make us feel special and no matter how tired he is or when he has a bad day he will never turn down playing race cars with Brexton. I love his passion and his drive to be the best. You are my rock babe.”