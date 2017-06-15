Lady Antebellum frontman’s baby boy is a bit of a wild man

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley will celebrate Father’s Day with his little man, Ward. The one-year-old boy truly has a mind of his own, and you can see it playing out in this photo from Charles’ wife, Cassie. Ward is battling his daddy for control of the spoon in what has become a nightly ritual during the boy’s dinner.

The nightly struggle for control of the spoon 😂 My little strong buddy 💙 @charleskelley A post shared by Cassie Kelley (@cassiemkelley) on May 17, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Charles tells Rare Country, “Ward is already like his mommy and daddy — very stubborn and wants control starting with the spoon. He likes to get control of the phone … He likes control over the remote control.”





Ward has provided a ton of laughs for Charles and Cassie as his personality starts shining through. Charles has also realized he’s got to keep Ward in line, though.

“I will say, over the past month it’s like, ‘Huh, now we’re going to have to start discipline,'” Charles says. “Because before, you’re like, ‘Well, they’re too young. They don’t know,’ and now you’re like, ‘When do I start kind of going, “No. No. Don’t.'” So, we’re kind of in that phase.”

Ward will be on the road with Lady A’s “You Look Good Tour” all summer, which will be the first time he’s been on tour since he was just a newborn.

Charles adds, “This will be the first real bus trip. The first three or four months, he didn’t know any better, but now he’s going to want to get up and move around. So, it’s going to be interesting.”

Ward is clearly a fan of his daddy’s music.

We have watched this @goodmorningamerica performance no less than 150 times this morning. #ladyantebellum #youlookgood @ladyantebellum A post shared by Cassie Kelley (@cassiemkelley) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Check out Lady Antebellum’s tour dates here. They’re on the road in support of their new album, “Heart Break,” which is available on CD and vinyl at all Cracker Barrel locations.