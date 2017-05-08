Lady Antebellum revs up a packed house with this spectacular national anthem performance

Lady Antebellum brought their beautiful harmonies to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, May 7, before the Nashville Predators took on the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The country music group made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood put an a cappella spin on the national anthem, as ticketholders and hockey players put their hands over their hearts.

In their performance, the talented trio wore Nashville Predators jerseys. Charles led the group with the patriotic first verse before Hillary joined in with her powerful vocals. Then, Dave put his stellar pipes to work, making a gorgeous blend of three-part harmony. The pleased crowd, of course, went wild, as the band flawlessly finished out the song.





Lady A’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” follows a string of other country artists who surprised fans during previous Preds games. On May 2, Vince Gill and his two daughters, Jenny and Corrina, performed the anthem. Prior to that, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood stepped up to the ice with their own renditions of the song.

Carrie and Luke’s solo performances took place during Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Preds swept the Chicago Blackhawks with a four-game winning streak. And, it’s clear that the Predators are continuing that momentum, because they beat the Blues 3-1 in Game 6. They will now advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise began as an expansion team in 1998.

It certainly seems like country musicians are becoming a lucky charm in Smashville. Aside from their recent star-studded anthems, country celebrities have been cheering Music City’s team on at the games. Both Hillary and Charles showcased their excitement for their home team online with pictures and videos on their respective Instagram pages.

Hillary uploaded an adorable photo of her and her daughter, Eisele, posing with the Preds mascot, Gnash.

#smashville @predsnhl A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on May 7, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

As for Charles, he took to Instagram after the game. He posted a clip showcasing son Ward’s thrill for a Preds victory. He also captioned, “#gopredators ! Huge win today! @nashvillepredatorsfans.”

#gopredators ! Huge win today! @nashvillepredatorsfans A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on May 7, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Too cute!