Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott just found the perfect workout buddy

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott knows that she’ll need to bring a lot of energy to the stage when the group launches their 2017 You Look Good World Tour on May 26.

So, she’s decided to run on the treadmill for 30 minutes a day, five days of week, for the rest of month.

RELATED: Looks like country trio Lady Antebellum might have something big brewing in 2017

Now, it looks like the 31-year-old superstar, who is about to head into week two of her cardio routine, has found the perfect workout buddy to help keep her motivated.





On Thursday March 18, Hillary shared news that her adorable 3-year-old daughter, Eisele, has embraced her mommy’s healthy habits.

On Instagram she writes, “Eisele has shown SO much interest in my treadmill time that today I carefully let her hop up with me for a few seconds. Her little three-year-old self is SO into it! 😍 She is encouraging me to keep going so she sees her Mama enjoying the habit of making healthy choices and taking care of my body.”

You’ll notice in the Instagram clip above that little Eisele looks so enthused to be sharing the exercise equipment with her mama. Heck, she even takes a jog on the built-in track, as Hillary protectively keeps an eye on her baby girl. How sweet!

RELATED: This country star’s baby boy can’t help but dance to his daddy’s music

This isn’t the first time that Eisele has shown interest in her mommy’s favorite activities. In April, while appearing on the Home Shopping Network, Eisele marched out onto the set and confidently sang, “Hit the Road, Jack.” Perhaps she’ll be joining her mama on tour in due time!

Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour, which kicks off in Bakersfield, California, will include opening acts, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. In addition to that, they will release their new album “Heart Break” on June 9.