Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s daughter steals the spotlight on live TV

Get ready for Lady Antebellum: the next generation.

The group’s Hillary Scott recently appeared on HSN to talk about her new fashion line, LaBellum, but it was daughter Eisele who stole the show.

As Hillary began speaking about how the song “The Stars” from the band’s upcoming album, “Heart Break,” is about their children and how much they love them, Eisele walked onto the set in a cute print dress accompanied by Hillary’s husband, Lady A drummer Chris Tyrell. She immediately proceeded to grab the spotlight.





After demanding “a real microphone,” the tot confidently broke into “Hit the Road Jack,” a song made famous by Ray Charles long before Eisele (or her mother, for that matter) was even born. After singing for a bit with an adorable swagger, she waggled her finger at Hillary and said, “Let’s start over.” Finishing up, she proceeded to take a dramatic bow while the show’s host, Colleen Lopez, declared, “A star is born.”

Later, a proud Hillary told the host that Eisele “made her HSN debut on the same day her mama did” and added that her daughter “makes anything her stage. … Anything she claims is a stage becomes her stage. She’s a little spitfire.”

Hillary’s clothing line is being described as “lace, romantic ruffles and boho-chic style mixed with western details for a little southern magic.” It includes tops, vests, jeans, dresses and jackets, plus an embroidered belt and an adorable (but unfortunately sold-out, for now) hand-beaded bag with fringe. “Heart Break,” the band’s sixth studio album, is due out June 9.