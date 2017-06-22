Lauren Alaina adds her sweet voice to country’s ultimate sad song

Lauren Alaina just teamed up with her fellow country star Cole Swindell for a duet on his hit “Middle of a Memory.” The two performed the song at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, and Cole’s YouTube series, “Swindell Vision,” features footage of him rehearsing the song with Lauren before the Nissan Stadium show.

Hearing the two of them harmonize on the heartbreak ballad is pretty stunning, and Cole was floored by the experience, too.

As they practiced with nothing but an acoustic guitar backing them up, Cole couldn’t keep from heaping praise on Lauren. He called her “a badass” and said her harmony vocals gave him chills.

We have to agree. The two of them sound amazing on this duet. We’ve got our fingers crossed it will be featured on ABC’s “CMA Fest” TV special coming up Aug. 16.

Until then, check out Lauren’s brand-new single, “Doin’ Fine.” It’s the follow-up to her No. 1 hit, “Road Less Traveled,” and she didn’t hold anything back writing this one. The lyrics address her parents’ divorce, their respective remarriages and her father’s road to sobriety — which all happened over the course of the last few years.